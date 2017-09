MENU ↓ Home Contact Info Directors Booster Info General Band Info Colorguard Big Band Dance March-a-thon PHOTOS Volunteers Spirit Items Physicals DONATIONS and PAYMENTS CALENDAR CHARMS PHS Jazz Facebook PHS Band Facebook PHS Map PHS Site

March-A-Thon!

Make a MARCH-A-THON pledge Select a Donation Amount 1) $25.00 USD 2) $10.00 USD 3) $50.00 USD 4) $100.00 USD 5) $250.00 USD 6) $500.00 USD Please enter Student's Name

March-A-Thon is our first big fundraiser of the year, and our income goal is $25,000. This year’s 6-mile march is Saturday, Sept. 23, and we will end at Trinity Commons Shopping Center for a drum-off with Arlington Heights. Band fees collected from every student account for less than half of the overall expenses needed to run our program, so March-A-Thon and other events are critical to the success of our program. Come join in the fun!